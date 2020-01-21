Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center releases new film lineup

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – If you’re looking for a fun night out with family or friends in Clarksburg, look no further.

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center has just released its new film lineup. It contains animated classics like “Aladdin” and “The Little Mermaid,” films with a social focus like “The Help,” and family friendly options like “Instant Family.”

“We tried to really focus on diversity amongst the movies and types of groups that would want to come out-families, kids, versus date nights and groups of friends,” said Sales and Marketing Manager Emily Moore. “So, we think that these types of movies from the animated films, the Disney’s, to the more cult classics like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off really appeal to a wide variety of audiences.”

Some movies are also accompanied by events like princess meet and greets and “Brew and View” craft beer tastings.