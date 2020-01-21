Live Now
WATCH LIVE:Trump impeachment trial: Senate to debate rules, procedures ahead of opening statements
Snowbird School Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center releases new film lineup

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – If you’re looking for a fun night out with family or friends in Clarksburg, look no further.

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center has just released its new film lineup. It contains animated classics like “Aladdin” and “The Little Mermaid,” films with a social focus like “The Help,” and family friendly options like “Instant Family.”

“We tried to really focus on diversity amongst the movies and types of groups that would want to come out-families, kids, versus date nights and groups of friends,” said Sales and Marketing Manager Emily Moore. “So, we think that these types of movies from the animated films, the Disney’s, to the more cult classics like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off really appeal to a wide variety of audiences.”

Some movies are also accompanied by events like princess meet and greets and “Brew and View” craft beer tastings.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories