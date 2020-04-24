Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center releases updated schedule

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With the community’s health, safety and well-being in mind, the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center will be rescheduling two additional public events.

According to a press release, further updates will be provided as the situation develops. All existing tickets will be honored.

The affected events are as follows:

Original Dates

5/8/20 – Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute Concert

5/9/20 – Lucie Silvas

Newly Rescheduled Dates

Courtesy:

Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center

Staff members at the Robinson Grand continue to book future events for the fall of 2020 and into 2021, the release states. Private rentals of the historic ballroom and Educational Center continue to roll in, as well.

“As life slowly begins to resume, so will the birthday parties, class reunions, weddings and receptions, and all the celebrations we will desperately need to revel in. And we’ll be ready to provide our unmatched customer service and beautiful, historic atmosphere,” said Sales & Marketing Manager Emily Moore.

The Robinson Grand said it is looking forward to making new memories in the future, and it expressed its gratitude to the community, patrons, volunteers and supporters.