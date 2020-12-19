Robinson Grand performing arts center welcomes holiday concert

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. — The Robinson Grand performing arts center will hold its holiday concert virtually on Saturday night. Landau Eugene Murphy Jr will perform in his 10th annual “Home for the Holidays” concert.

The performing arts center will have its holiday concert, though it will not be performed inside the physical venue.

The season six winner of America’s Got Talent, Murphy has released three albums. The West Virginia native’s Columbia Records debut “That’s Life” sat atop the Billboard jazz charts for six weeks.

Emily Moore, manager of sales and marketing for the performing arts center, hopes that the title of the concert, “Home for the Holidays,” resonates with everyone more this year, because of the challenges 2020 has brought.

She feels that above all, the last year has made her realize the importance of home and who she shares it with. She hopes the concert will be that much more meaningful. Moore also said she hopes to have Murphy perform in person, when it is safer to do so.