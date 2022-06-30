CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center held a daytime summer movie for the kids featuring “Paw Patrol: The Movie” on Wednesday.

The Robinson Grand program manager said the theater is trying something new and it has never done a midweek morning movie before.

“We don’t always have programming here that you can bring little, little kids to, and so the more that we can create programming that is for all ages from like 0-99 and beyond I think the more successful we will be,” said Jason A. Young, Robinson Grand Program Manager.

After the movie, kids were able to meet “Marshall,” the silly and clumsy Dalmatian pup from the movie.

Marshall the Dalmatian meets the kids. (WBOY Image)

Kids get their picture with Marshall. (WBOY Image.)



Concession Stand Robinson Grand. (WBOY Image.)

Concession Prices. (WBOY Image.)

Robinson Grand. (WBOY Image.)

Robinson Grand. (WBOY Image.)

Tickets for summer movies cost $7 and the program manager says the prices are cheaper than other theaters in the area.

Young says, “It’s very affordable to come downtown and buy a ticket and visit the concession stand, I think for 10-12 bucks you can see the movie and get a popcorn and a pop. We think that is very affordable and we wanna keep it that way.”

Additionally, The Robinson Grand will have an automotive-themed week at the end of July, featuring two-car movies for both kids and adults.

If you missed Wednesday’s kids’ movie, The Robinson Grand will be showing the Disney Pixar classic ‘Cars’ on July 27, at 11 a.m.

On July 29, The Robinson Grand will host a “Cars and Coffee” event, where automotive enthusiasts can hang out and enjoy cars and watch the movie ‘Gone In 60 Seconds’ at 8 p.m.

To buy tickets for either event at The Robinson Grand click here.

You can also call The Robinson Grand for tickets at 855-773-6283.