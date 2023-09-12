NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg City Park is making “hiss-tory” as it celebrates a new friend who showed up alongside the walking trail.

Rocky the Rock Snake, the giant snake made from painted rocks is encouraging community members to bring out their inner artist and beautify the Clarksburg City Park one rock at a time.

Michael Kingston and his family came up with the idea of Rocky after seeing a similar idea in another state. They wanted to bring something to their community that would provide a free and lighthearted activity while also allowing people to have fun. Despite Rocky only being at the park for a short time, he has made an impact on many members of the community as he continues to grow.

“You know, we went out there one day and we saw some, the head of the snake had gone missing and just as we were walking by, an older couple had just come from Valley Falls, and they found a really nice uh rock that looked like the head of a snake and they painted it specifically to look like it. So, they replaced the original head of the snake with a newer one that looks event better, and I just thought that it was great to hear that people were thinking about it even when they weren’t at the park. You know, they were at Valley Falls and other places in West Virginia and pulling rocks from those areas,” said Kingston.

What started out as a few rocks in August is now taking up a significant amount of the walking trail. Doug Comer, the Superintendent for the City Parks of Clarksburg, said he feels Rocky is bringing a sense of inclusion and he is excited to see the snake grow.

“It all started probably about the early parts of August and as you can see, you know what started out just as maybe a handful has you know grown just a little bit more,” said Comer. “It’s a slow process, but you know, just likes snakes or worms, they don’t really move that fast, but maybe the pace will pick up as people notice about what’s going on and want to do their part as well.”

If you’d like to check out Rocky the Rock Snake for yourself, you can make your way down to the Clarksburg City Park. Some people might even say he rocks.