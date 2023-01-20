CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Comedian, actor, singer and writer Rodney Carrington, known for his blue color comedy, performed Friday night to a sold-out crowd at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in downtown Clarksburg.

Carrington is playing sold-out shows around the world as one of the top ten highest-grossing touring comedians in the past two decades. As a platinum-recording artist, Carrington has recorded eight major record label comedy albums, followed by three albums on his own record label, Laughter’s Good Records. Carrington is also fresh off the release of his latest album, “Get Em Out,” which was released in 2019 and hit number one on iTunes. His album “Here Comes the Truth” was released in 2017 and climbed to number three on the comedy charts, accruing tens of millions of streams on Spotify and even spawning a Netflix special.

“Officially there are 978 seats that we sold but if you count the staff, and the crew, and the ushers, and the additional security that we have tonight there is going to be well over 1,000 that, that get to see this show tonight,” said Jason A. Young, program manager at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. “We don’t do it [sell out] very often, and I think obviously we’d like to do it a lot more but selling 970 seats is tougher than you think. And so, whenever we get this opportunity it’s, it’s special.

Over the years, Carrington has starred in his own TV sitcom, Rodney, which ran for two seasons on ABC, co-wrote and co-starred with Toby Keith in the feature film, Beer for My Horses, which won the Tex Ritter Award from the Academy of Country Music, and starred in his own Netflix special Here Comes The Truth.

“Rodney’s set is about two-thirds stand-up comedy and then he does about one-third of his set as comedic songs that he has written,” Young said. “It is a night of laughs, and it is really, really big constant laughter.”

Carrington has also appeared on countless other TV shows, including the American Country Awards, hosting the American Country New Year’s Eve Live show on FOX, and won Supporting Character of the Year from the CMT Music Video Awards for his appearance on Trace Adkins’ music video, I Got My Game On.