Rose Bud Plaza sold to NYC firm

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County landmark is under new ownership this month.

In a release last week, the owners of the Rose Bud Plaza announced the building’s sale to New York City-based Nassimi Realty.

Owner Larry Policano said the plaza was developed by his parents, Dominick and Mary Frances Policano in 1965, and has been in the family since.

The Policano family said Nassimi Realty plans to retain all the current tenants of the plaza, and is looking to fill the remaining two vacant spaces.

This will be the second plaza owned by Nassimi in West Virginia; it also owns the Warwood Plaza in Wheeling.