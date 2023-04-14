CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Route 50 Westbound is completely closed while an overpass is being repaired, according to West Virginia 511.

511 says that both lanes of Route 50 West and the left lane of Route 50 East are both closed near from the 2nd Street exit to the N Chestnut Street exit, as of Friday afternoon.

The city of Clarksburg also announced Friday morning that the 6th Street bridge, which passes over Route 50 in that area was also closed due to concrete failure, and some people on social media Friday morning said that concrete pieces had fallen from the overpass onto Route 50.

As of 1 p.m., 511 shows traffic backed up to near Old Bridgeport Hill and vehicles being rerouted to the Joyce Street exit onto Route 20.

