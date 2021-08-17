Rt. 50 road work has been completed

The American Automobile Association (AAA) estimates 43.6 million Americans will be traveling by car between July 1–5. (Getty Images)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, Route 50 has reopened after completing its two weeks of road work.

An error in the original plans put the project on hold until new plans could be made. After construction once again resumed, crews got to work moving guardrail posts back, lowering the curb to six inches and adding a guardrail.

Now the work has been finished and motorists can go back to their regular commute.