CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Humane Society of Harrison County (HSHC) held its Run for the Paws 5k on Saturday. Participants ran or walked two laps around the Clarksburg Veterans Memorial Park trail.

Pre-registration was $10, and t-shirts were available for an additional $10.

All of the proceeds from the 5k will help support HSHC, and allow it to continue to care for its animals.

“We would love to make it bigger every year, we would love more and more people to join us, you know, if you don’t run, that’s okay, if you want to walk, we don’t care how long it takes you, it’s just basically to support the animals, and you know, bring your dog and have a great time,” said Frankie Dennison, Human Society of Harrison County executive director.

At the First Fridays in Downtown Clarksburg event coming up on Oct. 7, the HSHC will host a pet parade. Registration will be at the Caperton Center at 5:30 p.m. The parade will be one loop around downtown Clarksburg. Prizes will be given out for the best costume, and owner-pet look-alike contest.

On Oct. 20, the HSHC will host its second annual Halloween festival for the dogs. There will be a ghost poop hunt, and other activities like a costume contest and pet parade.