BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services hosted their 20th annual Jerry Dove Memorial 5k in Clarksburg on Saturday.

The FBI Jerry Dove Memorial 5k is dedicated to the memory of the late Special Agent Jerry Dove and to all law enforcement officers, firefighters, military personnel and others who were killed while serving in the line of duty.

“We want, uh, the citizens of Bridgeport, Clarksburg and the northern West Virginia, uh, region to, uh, see law enforcement and be able to spend time with law enforcement, to support our law enforcement and firefighters and military. I think it just brings everyone closer together. So, we are not only neighbors with each other, but we support each other’s professions, and we build each other up and, uh, what our meaning is in life,” Kimberly Del Greco, Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services, said.

Despite the rain, many community members came out to run in support of the event.

Mark Dellana, Race Chair, said, “Runners are a unique group. They, you know, they will come out rain and shine, it’s amazing. We’ve had over 85 percent of the people who have registered for this race have shown up to sign, to show up this morning. Um, I’d roll out of bed and say ‘mmm, maybe uh not,’ but uh no. They were here, and I think that’s a community effort.”

The 5k was sponsored by the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services Citizens Academy Alumni Association.