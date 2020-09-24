Sa Bai Dee Thai holds ribbon-cutting ceremony in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A taste of the far east has made its way to Clarksburg.

Sa Bai Dee Thai Restaurant held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon in Clarksburg.

The Thai restaurant serves many different dishes including three different curries, fried rice, soups, and noodle specialties. The owner and his wife explained that they chose to open their restaurant in Clarksburg because they wanted to introduce a big city cultural food experience with a small town price.

“The name of the restaurant is Sa Bai Dee Restaurant. Sa Bai Dee means “Hi, how are you?” in Thailand,” owner Khamtu Phommalinh explained.

The Thai restaurant is located next to the State Office Building on Main street in Clarksburg and serves lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.