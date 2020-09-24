Sa Bai Dee Thai holds ribbon-cutting ceremony in Clarksburg

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A taste of the far east has made its way to Clarksburg.

Sa Bai Dee Thai Restaurant held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon in Clarksburg.

The Thai restaurant serves many different dishes including three different curries, fried rice, soups, and noodle specialties. The owner and his wife explained that they chose to open their restaurant in Clarksburg because they wanted to introduce a big city cultural food experience with a small town price.

“The name of the restaurant is Sa Bai Dee Restaurant. Sa Bai Dee means “Hi, how are you?” in Thailand,” owner Khamtu Phommalinh explained.

The Thai restaurant is located next to the State Office Building on Main street in Clarksburg and serves lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories