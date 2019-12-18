Saint Mary’s Christmas program held at Robinson Grand

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Saint Mary’s Grade School will hold it’s annual Christmas Program at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. All students at the elementary school played a part in the play “Alphie the Elf.”

The play was written by director Michelle Palmer and the play tells the story of an elf named Alphie trying to seek the true meaning of Christmas. Palmer said it’s a great time of year, where students can put what they learn in school into action.

“It’s a fun time, as our students prepare for the birth of Jesus and learn that in their education, and religious classes,” Palmer said. “It is always nice to be able to put what they’re learning in action, and for our students to not only to perform but to get to see the true meaning of what this season is actually about.”

Students from all grades at the school have been working hard on memorizing lines and stitching together their costumes.

This is the second time the Christmas Program has been held in the Robinson Grand.