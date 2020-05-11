Salem Apple Butter Festival canceled for 2020

SALEM, W.Va. – The Salem Apple Butter Festival will not be held in 2020.

According to a press release, the festival’s board of directors made the decision because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“[W]ith new cases and more deaths daily, the Salem Apple Butter Festival Board of Directors along with staff and event leaders have voted to postpone the 36th Annual Apple Butter Festival…to October 2021,” the release explained.

The release advises people to follow the festival’s website and Facebook page for information on future dates and festival events.