SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Salem got into the Independence Day spirit by hosting its Fourth of July celebration on Saturday. Salem has held this event for a few years, but this is the first time it has included a parade.

Bobby Samples, the mayor of Salem, said that he is happy with the turnout and the number of participants.

“Well, this is the first time that we have had a parade for the Fourth of July celebration, Independence Day celebration, and so I’m happy about that. We started having a celebration I believe back in (20)18 and so very happy about all the participation. It’s very important that we remember our heritage and that we remember all veterans of all wars,” Samples said.

After the parade finished, participants were welcomed to Depot Park where they were able to visit different vendor tents, walk through a car show, watch the opening ceremonies of the celebration and more.

“Well, we are going to have opening exercises here in a very few minutes with a flag raising, flag folding and then that will last about half an hour or so, and then we’re going to have some local talent and, uh, probably from three until four, and then The Davisson Brothers are going to perform from 4 o’clock until 6. And then, I believe we have a relative of the Davisson’s that is going to perform at 6 or 6:30 here this evening to, uh, finish us out,” Samples said.

Samples later said he is extremely appreciative and would like to thank everyone who came out to Saturday’s event.