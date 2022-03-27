SALEM, W.Va. – A recently sworn-in Salem City Council member has been arrested.

According to the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority’s website, Ronald Lee Racey Jr., 45, was arrested March 26.

Racey has been charged with strangulation and is currently in North Central Regional Jail.

According to the City of Salem’s Facebook page, a meeting agenda for Feb. 22 has an agenda item listed as “Swearing in of Ward 3 Council Member Ronald Racey Jr.”

There is no word at this time on the details of the incident.