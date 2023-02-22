SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) — In a social media post made on Facebook on Tuesday, the City of Salem posted that they would be transitioning Salem EMS to the community center, which is the old armory building.

On Wednesday night, during their council meeting, multiple people spoke about having the EMS service located in the town and made suggestions to the council as possible solutions. At the meeting, Salem EMS officials say they will be moved into the community center and resume operations tentatively on Friday, Feb. 24.

During the transition, the city is utilizing Harrison and Doddridge County EMS services for coverage. Both the Mayor of Salem, Bobby Samples, and the City Manager, Jeff Edwards, would not make any comments to 12 News as to why the Salem EMS was moving its operations.