SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library is opening a new branch in Salem next week in the historic train depot, according to a press release.

Originally constructed in 1912, the depot was operated by the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, and served as a stop for trains running from St. Louis to New York via Cincinnati, Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia, during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The final train passed through the depot in 1985, according to the press release

Efforts to restore the depot to its former glory began in 2008 and continued for more than 10 years. Now, in addition to the new library branch, the depot will house a train museum to celebrate the railroading heritage of the community.

The depot during a Fourth of July event in 2021 (WBOY image)

The depot in 2015 amid restoration efforts (WBOY image)

The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library, City of Salem and Salem Area Chamber of Commerce are hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 24 with grand opening celebrations taking place from 2-6 p.m.

During the grand opening, the community will be able to tour the library, sign up for library cards, check out books and materials as well as take in activities. Guests will also be able to tour the newly restored train depot and visit the railroad museum.

Resources that will be available at the new branch include the latest bestsellers, computers, internet and library programming. For more information on the Salem Branch Library, please visit clarksburglibrary.org or call (304) 627-2236.