Salem holds its Fourth of July celebration

SALEM, W.Va. — The town of Salem had its Fourth of July celebration on Saturday. Festivities were held at the train depot.

Blow-up rides were a part of the fun.

Activities began in the early afternoon. Along the stretch of road at the train depot, vendors were lined up with Independence Day classics. Musical artists performed on a stage in the pavilion before full bands took the depot stage as the evening wore on. For children, blow-up obstacle courses and slides were just a part of the fun of the day.

Raffle tickets were available for purchase for two 50/50 drawings. While half the money went to two lucky winners, the other half went to help fund a town project to repaint the downtown.

The patriotic celebration marked one of the first times Salem had been able to hold a large get-together for its residents. With COVID restrictions relaxed, the town was able to come together and celebrate America.

“That’s kind of what today’s about,” said Perry Cain, who helped organize the day’s events. “Give the town a shot in the arm and get everybody out together and celebrate our town.”

As expected, the night was capped off with a fireworks display.

