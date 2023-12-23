SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) — The final Christmas Market for the 2023 season was held at the Salem Community Building on Saturday.

Officials with the market encouraged area residents to attend as well as the numerous vendors and farmers who supply their goods and services. The market offers fresh baked goods, custom wood burned crafts, local artists’ paintings and much more.

“So, when I was a kid, we grew up with streaking popcorn, and you know doing things that are more that were more homemade,” said Geoffrey Steele, an avid supporter of the Salem Farmers Market. “We did homemade ornaments especially at my grandmother’s house, so coming down here and seeing all of these homemade items, and it just fills you with that nostalgia, and it takes you back to a place of the real Christmas spirit of being with family and friends during this time of the year.”

Patrons of the market say it’s the one place they can shop and get a one-of-a-kind unique item for somebody and support your local artisans as well.

“Shop small shop, local and support these people because I’m looking around and there is just amazing things and they’re always giving back to the community, and what a great way for us to get back,” Steele said.