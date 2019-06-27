Salem putting final touches on 2nd annual 4th of July celebration

SALEM, W.Va. – The City of Salem is getting ready to host its second annual 4th of July celebration.

City manager Ronnie Davis says the city has been preparing for this year’s event since last August.

The celebration is completely free to the public and will feature several live musical acts including the Davisson Brothers Band. But for city officials, the event is more than just a time for fun and fireworks.

“I think it’s important to remember our heritage, and again, all the freedoms, and we take those freedoms for granted, and we should not take those freedoms for granted,” mayor Bobby Samples said. There’s sacrifice that’s involved in that.”

The event kicks off at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, July 4th and fireworks are scheduled at 10:00 p.m. The Davisson Brothers Band is set to take the stage at 8:30, with musical acts to open beginning at 5:30 p.m.