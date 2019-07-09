Salem University and Genesis Healthcare announce partnership

SALEM, W.Va. – A Harrison County university and statewide healthcare center announced a partnership Tuesday that could help stem the nursing shortage felt across the state.

Representatives with Salem University and Genesis Healthcare said skilled nurses are in great need, and the new partnership between the two would give Salem students a direct line to employment with Genesis.

Students and faculty were in attendance Tuesday to learn about some of the career options that Genesis has to offer upon graduation.

“We offer opportunities to any student pretty much anywhere in any corner of West Virginia that they would want to work in one of our centers,” Bill Mason of Genesis Healthcare said. “I think Salem is an example of a community that is a great opportunity for them to utilize their degree and their nursing skills.”

Mason said the partnership will have an effect on the local economy, as well as keeping good employees in the area and providing top care to residents.