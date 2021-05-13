Salem University hosts meet the candidates night for city council

SALEM, W.Va. – On Thursday, a meet the candidate’s night was also held on the campus of Salem University where residents could ask questions of concern to those running for office.

All five candidates running for Salem City Council were able to be present to hear from the community members and to address any concerns they may have while stating their platforms. Some residents said the meet and greet means a lot to the community, and this year some of the council seats have multiple people running for Salem City Council.

“We’ve come so far within the last two years. Our last election we’ve run unopposed, we haven’t really had a choice between candidates, there has only been one option for us. This is such a amazing movement to have seen come to life,” said Geoffrey Steele, a resident of Salem and coordinator of the meet the candidate’s night.

Two city council seats and the position of mayor will be voted upon in the June 1, municipal election for the City of Salem. Also, the two Saturdays prior to June 1 , residents of Salem can participate in early voting.

“We are a very eclectic group of people, and often times, we disagree on things and I just think the power lies within, that is accepting each others differences, accepting what everybody has to bring to the table and really being able to grow from that aspect,” Steele said.

On Monday, May 17, Salem Chamber of Commerce will also host a second Meet the Candidate night at the city building downtown. Organizers of the meet the candidates nights hope that residents will join the conversation and become more involved within their community.