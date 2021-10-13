Salem University now offering dual credits for high school students

SALEM, W.Va. – High school students in West Virginia can now take college credit courses through a Harrison County university.

Salem University has partnered with TEL Education to offer dual credits to high school students.

All courses will be online and only cost students $200 per course — equaling out to $4,000 for an associate’s degree.

Green space between buildings on the campus of Salem University

Officials at the university said it’s important to have programs like this in West Virginia.

“Time and cost are two of the most common barriers to degree completion. So, when we can put this in a model where they’re taking the classes at a time that they would have been taking classes anyway, and put it at such a low price point, it really helps to reduce those barriers,” said Dr. Karen Ferguson, Provost and Vice President of Enrollment at Salem University.

Courses are slated to begin in the spring, with two high schools currently on board, with more schools being discussed.