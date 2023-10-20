SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) — Salem University and the Mon Health System are partnering together to help benefit students in the nursing program.

The two organizations came together on Oct. 20 to celebrate the partnership and the future of the nursing program. This partnership is said to offer nursing students a scholarship that will go towards their education as well as a guaranteed job with Mon Health System after completing their degree.



Group photo at the celebration. (WBOY Image)

With the nationwide nursing shortage, both of the organizations hope to raise the enrollment numbers of nursing students.

“We understand there’s a lot of challenges – nursing is hard,” System Director of Talent Acquisition at Mon Health System, Lotoya Henry-Ojugbana said. “There’s going to be a continued shortage and so when you have the stress already, of going to school, ‘how am I going to pay for it?’ In this West Virginia market, we wanna make sure we take one of that off the table… And so they can just focus on learning the best quality care, and where else to do that better than Salem University?”

Scholarship applications are now being accepted through Mon Health Systems. Those who wish to apply can do so upon entry into the school’s program. Funds from the scholarship can be used for tuition, books, or whatever students need to help them succeed.