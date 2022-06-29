SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) — Salem University held a one-day drone camp on Wednesday for students in the university’s Upward Bound program.

Wednesday’s camp taught the use and technology of consumer and commercial drones.

Marathon Petroleum and Bridgeport-based The Thrasher Group made the camp possible by bringing their drones out to teach students.

A representative from The Thrasher Group teaches students about drones. (Courtesy: The Thrasher Group)

Students enjoy learning about drones. (Courtesy: The Thrasher Group)

Students enjoy learning about drones. (Courtesy: The Thrasher Group)

A drone by The Thrasher Group. (Courtesy: The Thrasher Group)

Students enjoy learning about drones. (Courtesy: The Thrasher Group)

Organizers said that every student who attended the camp will get to have their own drone at the end of the day.

“This is an exciting thing for me personally because I think we need to give the knowledge to these students. Without sharing, it doesn’t help. So, the most exciting part for me is to bring the industry, higher education and the kids together,” said Program Chair for Computer Science and IT programs Javaid Syed.

“It’s really wonderful to have an opportunity to get up in front of kids and tell them all of the wonderful things that my coworkers do,” said Mary Lemine, Marketing Manager of The Thrasher Group.

Syed also said he hopes to grow the camp one day to be available for students all across West Virginia.