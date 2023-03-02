NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Salon Divina, LLC held its grand opening on March 2 at 11 a.m. with the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce.

The services that this new salon offers include:

Coloring

Cuts

Extensions

Eyebrow waxing

Facial waxing

Will soon offer lash extensions

Owner Casey Garcia has been doing hair for about six years as of Thursday. Garcia originally went to cosmetology school for three years during high school, and has now been doing hair for three years outside of high school. She told a 12 News reporter that it has always been her dream to open up her own salon, and now she has.

When asked why it is important to bring her services to Nutter Fort, she said, “I think it’s super important just so people can come and come to a place where they feel comfortable and beautiful. And I think it’s just a really good option to give yourself some kind of pep in your step.”

There are three private rooms to rent within the salon, in which Garcia has two for hairstylists and one for estheticians. If interested, you can message her for leasing options and rates through the salon’s Facebook page or Instagram.

Salon Divina, LLC is located at 200 Route 98 West, in Suite 312 in Nutter Fort. Garcia is open by appointment only, which you can schedule through this website link. Cancellation and rescheduling policies can be found on its Facebook page.