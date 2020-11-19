Salvation Army Angel Tree program needs help in 2020

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – For many years, WBOY 12 News has partnered with the Salvation Army in Clarksburg to help with its Angel Tree program.

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program brings more than 1,200 kids across north central West Virginia the holiday season they deserve, and this year because of COVID-19, the need is even greater.

If you are able, you can stop by the Salvation Army’s office on Chestnut Street in Clarksburg or at Center Court at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport, to pick out an Angel to help this winter.

You can also visit the Salvation Army’s website or call the Salvation Army at 304-622-2360.

You can also catch the names and wishlists for angels on all WBOY newscasts.