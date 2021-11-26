Salvation Army Angel Trees are back

Bridgeport, W.Va. – The Salvation Army has a location in the Meadowbrook Mall where they’ve set up their Angel Tree for shoppers to adopt an angel for this holiday season.

Families in Harrison county register online if they need help providing Christmas gifts for their children.

“The importance for this program is so that Christmas can be brighter for a child in the community.

We don’t want any child to be left without a Christmas, and so this is why we do it, to make families that

are less fortunate to have what they need,” said Major Tony Roberts, Salvation Army in Clarksburg.

The names and information of the children are displayed for shoppers to read about them and choose which one(s) they’d like to provide for on Christmas.

Information for the angels are displayed for shoppers to see

The Angel Tree can be found in the Meadowbrook Mall near the entrance of the JCPenny’s store.

Angels were available starting on Nov. 19 and will be available until Dec. 10.

“We would ask that you come out to the mall and adopt an angel. If you’re out shopping today at the mall, come by our tree and take an angel. We have many here, if you like a family, if you’d like to take multiple ones we have some families available, come take an angel. We ask that you at least buy them an outfit,

you can buy as much as you want but at least those items, so that we can make a Christmas brighter in the community for this holiday season,” said Roberts.

Parents of the angels will be picking up the gifts on Dec. 16.

A Salvation Army Angel Tree can also be found at the Walmart in Clarksburg. You can also adopt an angel online here.

“When I was a young person growing up, my family was recipients of the angel tree program as a child. I’m grateful for that, and so through the army as a young person they blessed me, and in turn, I want to be a blessing to others,” said Roberts.

Roberts said the bell ringers collecting in red buckets outside of stores during the holidays not only helps with the angel tree gifts but funds The Salvation Army throughout the year.