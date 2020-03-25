Salvation Army extends food pantry hours to help community during COVID-19 outbreak

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- To help with those struggling during the global pandemic, the Salvation Army in Clarksburg is extending its food pantry hours.

The pantry will now be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. It was previously only open four days a week during the morning hours.

Families who need food during this time are welcome to stop by and the Salvation Army is continuing to accept food donations of any non-perishable staple items. Monetary donations are also being accepted.

“Please call because we’re taking all of our appointments by phone. That’s just to save from having hand to hand, face to face meeting. We can do all the appointment information over the phone and they come and just basically do like, a drive up service for the food,” said Eric Roberts, Core Officer with the Salvation Army.

While the Salvation Army is still accepting food donations, it is no longer accepting donations to its store until the pandemic is over and to prevent the spread of possible diseases. To learn more, visit their website by clicking here.