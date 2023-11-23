CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg Corps of the Salvation Army held its annual Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday.

Volunteers served up all the Thanksgiving classics including turkey, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and all the fixings. Money for the food was donated by the Fraternal Order of Police so that anyone who needed a meal or simply fellowship, was able to have that opportunity.

In the first hour, nearly 300 dinners were served. Meals were available for dine-in, take-out and even delivery. Major Eric Roberts of the Salvation Army said putting on meals like this one is the kind of community service their organization is built on.

“It’s part of what Thanksgiving is all about. Being thankful for what God has given you and then I’m also giving to others through that,” Roberts said.

Roberts also said that the Salvation Army is in desperate need of more bell ringers this holiday season. If you are interested in volunteering, you can call 304-622-2360 for more information.