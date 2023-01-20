CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After 22 years of serving in the Clarksburg Fire Department, Captain Patrick San Julian was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in October 2022.

Patrick San Julian (Courtesy: Amanda Cahill)

Since the diagnosis of pancreatic adenocarcinoma with metastasis to the liver and vasculature, San Julian has been fighting, and a group that is calling itself “San Julian’s Army” is raising money to help cover his medical expenses. A GoFundMe has raised almost $9,000 out of a goal of $25,000, and a Facebook page that was created for the group only a month ago has gained more than 700 followers.

“While we hope & pray Patrick will conquer this fight against Pancreatic Cancer, we’re hoping to create some security to support their family so Patrick can continue to put ALL his energy into beating this diagnosis,” said the GoFundMe.

San Julian is also a father of three, an EMT, and a member of the local Shrine Club. “He has lived his entire life to serve and help others.”

According to the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), firefighters die from occupational cancer at a much higher rate—75% of those recognized by the IAFF’s memorial in 2022. The organization has also designated January as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month, and San Julian’s Army has been sharing information about firefighter cancer and San Julian all month long.

If you would like to join San Julian’s Army, you can follow the Facebook group here. And if you would like to support Patrick San Julian and his family financially during his fight with cancer, you can donate to his GoFundMe here.