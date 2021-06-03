Saturday: Bridgeport Food Truck Festival

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Associated Businesses of Bridgeport is holding a Food Truck Festival along Route 50 from Virginia Avenue to Philadelphia Avenue on Saturday.

The festivities will start at 5:00 p.m. and will feature 11 food trucks from across north central West Virginia, live entertainment and a cruise-in car show.

The Food Truck Festival will happen between Virginia Ave. and Philadelphia Ave.

Eateries along Main St. will also be open for business.

Officials from the ABB said they are excited to being able to bring back the event after COVID and help bring a summer kick-off celebration to the city of Bridgeport.

“As an organization, we always talked for 10, 15 years really. We need something in the summer that has the same vibe as Light-Up Night,” said Doug Marquette, President of the ABB.

Main Street will be closed until 8:30 p.m. for the event. Drivers can detour around the event by following Philadelphia Avenue or by alternate routes.