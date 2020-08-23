Save All Children march held in downtown Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Members of the Harrison County community gathered in downtown Clarksburg on Saturday to raise awareness of child trafficking across the country.

This is the second march that was held in Harrison County this month in support of the Save Our Children movement that raised awareness about the dangers of trafficking and sexual abuse among children.

Those in attendance of Saturday’s event held up signs with messages of support for children as they marched downtown and returned to the Harrison County Courthouse to hear from speakers like Anna Cunningham, who explained that it is important to show children who are suffering, that they are not alone.

“It’s very important that we come out and show our support for children and let them know that they’re not alone, now more than ever.”

Cunningham stated that she wants officials to be aware of what is going on in the state and take action.

“If a citizen has reached out to a senator or a delegate and made them aware that there’s perpetrator’s roaming their streets,” Cunningham explained. “Rather they were found guilty in a court of law and they were only given probation, or house arrest or they never did have their day in court. I’d like the politicians to get involved and not say, ‘That is out of their jurisdiction.’”

The hashtag, #SaveOurChildren, which has gone viral on multiple social media platforms, has sparked protests across the nation.