Save the Children rally raises awareness about human trafficking

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Many gathered in downtown Clarksburg on Sunday to support a cause that is quickly gaining popularity online.

People of all ages spent the weekend marching the streets in support of the “Save our Children” movement that raises awareness about the dangers of human trafficking. The event was localized after it recently became widespread on social media platforms.

“People don’t even know why they’re hashtagging #SaveOurChildren. They just know they’re doing it, so I gathered up a group of people and then we all got to talking and we figured out that we needed to have a march for our children right here in Clarksburg to try and draw attention to it,” said march organizer Cheyenne Shuman.

Those in attendance held up signs with messages of support for children and the number for the national human trafficking hotline. After the march, a speaker shared personal experience having a family member involved in sex trafficking.

“We’re hoping that people will come to realize that sex trafficking is a real thing and it’s happening here in West Virginia,” said Shuman.

Organizers came together to spread awareness locally and to show those affected by the issue that they are not alone.

“I’m not a victim personally, but I know that quite a few people in our area are and some have even reached out to me starting this group, so I think it’s important for them to know that there are people here that really do care about what happened to them and we are going to try to do whatever we can to prevent it from happening to someone else,” said Shuman.

There will be another Save our Children rally outside the Harrison County Courthouse on Saturday, August 22nd at noon.