CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — For many people, the new year symbolizes new beginnings and for one lucky family in Stonewood, that couldn’t be truer.

On Jan. 1, 2024, WVU Medicine’s United Hospital Center welcomed its first baby of the new year, Miss Alayna Joy Hollabaugh.

Alayna made her appearance at 12:25 p.m. after a healthy and safe delivery. Parents Tyler and Leanna Hollabaugh expressed their surprise in having a girl as Tyler comes from a family of boys and the couple has two sons back home.

Tyler and Leanna Hollabaugh, parents of Alayna Joy Hollabaugh

However, the sex of their newborn wasn’t the only reason that this delivery felt so special.

“Well, she’s a little extra special because we had two pregnancy losses in between our last baby and her and so, she feels like an extra special blessing,” said Leanna in an interview with 12 News.

Alayna’s expected due date was Jan. 11, although she has proved her willingness and determination by arriving ten days early.

Aside from her future relations with her big brothers Weston and Carson, Alayna Joy has already initiated a bit of family competition as her mom, Leanna, has two sisters who are also expecting baby girls, with one of them being so close to her due date that it nearly became a race.

Alayna Joy up close and personal

“We were both at the doctor this week and he basically told us that we’re both at the same point, that either one of us could have them at any point. We beat! I was due first, so I was very glad that I beat,” said Leanna.

Leanna said that she found most pregnancy stereotypes that indicated she would have a girl were true for her.

Weighing in at 7 lbs, 1 oz and measuring 19 3/4 inches long, Alayna has so much love surrounding her already.