BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Repack the Backpack came to the Meadowbrook Mall on Saturday to make sure students can finish their school year with the supplies they need.

Sponsored by UniCare, the event provides school supplies to the first 150 students that show up, but Repack the Backpack also had community vendors and activities for students. Community organizations that were in attendance include WVU Medicine, the Bridgeport Public Library, Lions Clubs International and the Partnership of African American Churches.

“It’s important to have this event at this time of year because a lot of the children have already utilized a lot of their school supplies,” said UniCare Marketing Manager Julie Deems.

Deems said that every year the Repack the Backpack event is a success, and they have already had three other similar events in West Virginia, including one in Parkersburg, another in Man and a third in Huntington.