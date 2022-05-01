CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – If you heard bagpipes this morning in Harrison County, there’s a great reason for that as the Scottish Heritage Parade was held in downtown Clarksburg on Sunday.

The parade was led by the Pipes and Drums of Saint Andrews bagpipe band followed by the procession of Flags, Banners, Clans and Tartans.

This event started at the Harrison County Courthouse, and went down the street inside the First Presbyterian Church.

Which started the Thirty-First annual Kirkin ‘o’ the Tartans Sunday service honoring Presbyterian and Scottish heritage inside the First Presbyterian Church.

“This event arises out of the time in Scotland when the Scots were basically overrun by English and they kept a small piece of kilt and a tartan. They would bring out this small piece of kilt and the church would bless it, this is what is called the Kirkin ‘o’ the Tartan,” said Jim Wilson, church member.

The parade features the Pipes and Drums of St. Andrew’s civilian bagpipe band, who is based out of Parkersburg, W.Va.

Wilson also says, “For me it’s great my great grandparents immigrated from Scotland in 1835 from an area in the northern part of Scotland, the Scottish heritage is very strong in West Virginia and in North Central West Virginia, so it’s a great opportunity to present our heritage on a day like today.”

The event also held a reception after the Sunday church service that had Scottish short bread, shepherds pie and other native dishes from Scotland.