Scouts hold recruitment event ahead of big summer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Harrison County residents got a chance to meet with members of the Scouts program on Sunday afternoon. The BSA program held a recruitment event at Veterans Memorial Park next to the VA Hospital in Clarksburg.

A couple of parents talk with a cubmaster.

With every Harrison County troops represented at the event, prospective cub scouts and parents got the chance to sit down with troop leaders and learn more about the cub scouts. The cub scouts are open to boys and girls in elementary school, between kindergarten and fourth grade.

In addition, a few current cub scouts came out to the event to interact with the other children who were interested in joining the Scouts. There were a few activities for the kids to do, but the main goal was for them to get to know each other ahead of a busy summer with the Scouts.

“The beauty of the BSA program is that we’re outside,” said Peggy Sue Miller, a cubmaster for one of Harrison County’s troops. “It’s just a good, wholesome activity for kids and parents to do together.”

Miller emphasized the importance of the outdoors aspect of Scouts to ease concerns about coronavirus. After many events were postponed over the last year due to the pandemic, the Scouts are gearing up for a busy summer, including a week-long camp at Veterans Memorial Park. For more information, click here.