CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Clarksburg City Council held a special meeting at the municipal building to continue its search for a city manager.

It has been 10 months since former Clarksburg City Manager, Harry Faulk left the position vacant and the city is still leading the search forward to fill the position. The special meeting was called to order and three council members and the mayor were present to interview applicants and hold discussions regarding applicants’ resumes. Clarksburg Mayor, James Marino said they are holding interviews of candidates Thursday and Friday.

“We’ve had some good, qualified candidates this round. So, we’ll do a couple Zooms today and possibly tomorrow,” Marino said. “We have two people that the council is responsible for and that would be the city manager and also the city clerk. So, we have the ability to hire and fire in those two positions. Other than that they’re [city manager] kind of the CEO of the rest of all the other department’s heads throughout the city.”

Mayor Marino said that the candidates should have some background in dealing with people and some economic development experience. Although Marino said that he feels confident that Clarksburg Police Chief, Mark Kiddy and Clarksburg Fire Chief, Steve Pulice have served well as interim managers, the council is looking for someone to lead the city forward.

“In downtown, we have a lot of empty storefronts. So we hope that somebody comes on board that has some knowledge and experience in doing that,” Marino said. “These candidates, it’s their second round, you know, we try and go through the process of narrowing it down to the most qualified… We’re getting closer but until we nail it down I won’t say we have someone at this point.”

Also, Marino added that during his time working for the city and as mayor, there has not been a female city manager but there have been several applicants. He also stated he would be happy to see a woman lead the city.