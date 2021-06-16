Search for Harrison County administrator narrowed to 5 candidates

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The search for the new Harrison County administrator has been narrowed down to five candidates.

Harrison County Commission announced the candidates on Tuesday. They are Randy Spellman, Randee Britton, Harold Richards, Ashley Marinaro and interim County Administrator Laura Pysz.

Interim County Administrator Laura Pysz

Commissioner Patsy Trecost said commission is hoping to find someone qualified for the position and someone who will serve the people of Harrison County.

“You know, it’s one thing to look at paper. It’s another thing to have somebody across the desk from you, and have the opportunity to get to know them, and see their personality and hear what they have to say. So, we’re looking forward to talking to these five individuals.”

Interviews for the position will take place over the new few weeks.

Former administrator Willie Parker was fired back in April.