CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The prolific Chicago-based Second City comedy troupe will bring its improvisational skills to The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in September with its “The Best of The Second City” tour.

Laurel Krabacher, Jo Scott, Ian Owens, Jenelle Cheyne, Andrew Bolduc and Lilliana Winkworth. Photo courtesy of Second City Comedy Troupe.

Over 60 years, household names like Harold Ramis, Bill Murray, John Candy, John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Catherine O’Hara, Chris Farley, Mike Myers, Steve Carell, Jordan Peele, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Stephen Colbert got their starts with Second City, as well as many others.

The current troupe will take the stage at The Robinson on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County has requested a profanity-free show in an attempt to make it as accessible as possible but warned that content will likely be more appropriate for an audience aged 17 and older.

The Second City troupe will also offer two workshops during its stay in Clarksburg, including an afternoon session on Friday, Sept. 23 for local high school students and a morning session on Saturday, Sept. 24 for adults.

Tickets for “The Second City’s Out of the House Party” will go on sale for Cultural Foundation members on Wednesday, June 22, and for the general public on Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at 855-773-6283.