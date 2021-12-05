Second day of Clarksburg WinterFest brings vendors, entertainment and fun for kids

People walk around the artisan market for the Clarksburg WinterFest at Jackson Square. (WBOY Image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Saturday was the second and final day of the first WinterFest in Clarksburg.

Most of the activity on Saturday was at Jackson Square, S. Third St. and in front of the Harrison County Courthouse.

Christmas-themed items and holiday gifts were available at the artisan market at Jackson Square during the Clarksburg WinterFest. (WBOY Image)

Kids had plenty of games to play and prizes to win at the Reindeer Corner, while the artisan market was also in full swing, with many vendors lined up to sell Christmas-themed items or items that would make great holiday gifts.

Live entertainment was also on hand from schools in Harrison County.

WinterFest was a two-day event put on the Clarksburg Visitors’ Bureau on Friday and Saturday, including a parade, the artisan market, a tree lighting on the lawn of the Waldomore and several fun activities for the whole family.