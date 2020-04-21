Second wrongful death civil lawsuit filed in case of the suspicious death of veterans at the Clarksburg VA

CLARKSBURG, VA (WBOY/WOWK) – The second wrongful death civil lawsuit has been filed concerning the 12 suspicious deaths of veterans at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.

In most of these cases, the patients were given a fatal dose of insulin even though they were not diabetic. The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of West Virginia has convened a grand jury and is looking at a person of interest in the case, so far no one has been charged with any crime.

The subject of the most recent lawsuit is the death of Ret. Senior Master Sergeant George Nelson Shaw Sr., who died in April 2018, after being admitted to the VA Medical Center approximately a month prior.

George Nelson Shaw Sr.

In September 2019, Shaw’s family filed a notice of claim regarding his death, stating that Shaw was given an injection of insulin that was not necesarry or ordered for him, causing him to develop severe hypoglycemia and die.

Now his family has filed a civil suit against the VA over Shaw’s wrongful death.

The suit describes the high death rate in patients that were admitted to Floor 3A at the VA, and stated that “A clear pattern emerged in these dying patients demonstrating a sudden, unexpected severe decline in their respective medical condition during the night shift hours between 1:00 am and 7:00 am followed by death in patients admitted on floor 3A. In patients who fit this pattern that had glucose testing, the test results revealed sudden severe unexplained hypoglycemia.”

