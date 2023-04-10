BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Public Library (BPL) has announced via a Facebook post that its seed library is officially open as of Monday, April 10.

A seed library is a collection of various kinds of seeds that the library offers for people to take from and add to as needed.

(Photo Courtesy: Bridgeport Public Library)

(Photo Courtesy: Bridgeport Public Library)

(Photo Courtesy: Bridgeport Public Library)

The BPL said in its post that a library card is not required to take from the seed library and that there is no cost to use. Each family is permitted to take no more than five packets of seeds per visit and must be checked out on the library’s Seed Library Log at the front desk.

The library also said that donations are not necessary to use the library, but will help keep the library going year after year. Donations made to the library should be non-GMO and preferably organic seeds. Hybrid seeds will not be accepted.

The BPL said that if anyone using its seed library would like to share pictures of their growing plants, they would love to see them.