Semi rolls over on I-79 north in Harrison County, closing both lanes

ANMOORE, W.Va. – An accident on Interstate 79 northbound in Harrison County has shut down traffic until the wreckage can be cleaned up.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a semi truck rolled onto its side and caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished, but the vehicle continues to block traffic.

The Anmoore Fire Department and West Virginia State Police responded to the accident and are on scene. Wreckers are currently en route to clean up the accident.

At this time, no injuries have been reported, and the northbound lanes are still closed.