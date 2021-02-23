Sen. Manchin applauds FAA on new passenger terminal and Aerotech Business Park

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) applauded the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) distribution of the draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for public review and comment of the new Passenger Terminal and Aerotech Business Park project at North Central West Virginia Regional Airport (CKB).

The Environmental Assessment is a vital step towards the completion of the Passenger Terminal and Aerotech Business Park project at the North Central Regional Airport, which will create jobs and boost economic development in the region, according to release.

After repeated delays in the FAA’s approval process, the draft Environmental Assessment for the new Passenger Terminal and Aerotech Business Park project at North Central West Virginia Regional Airport has been distributed for public review and comment. This is great news for North Central West Virginia and is a step in the right direction for the completion of this project. At the end of last year, I wrote to the FAA urging them to work quickly with the airport after months of delays that slowed the distribution of the draft Environmental Assessment. I also convened a meeting between the FAA and airport officials to ensure that they were on the same page, and I am pleased the FAA has finally taken action. As the project progresses, I will continue to work with the North Central Regional Airport and FAA officials to ensure a smooth process. I look forward to seeing the completed Passenger Terminal and Aerotech Business Park as well as the good-paying jobs and economic growth the terminal and business park will create for North Central West Virginia.” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)

This project consists of two phases that will add a new terminal with access to Interstate 279, a new parking facility and a 100-acre AeroTech Park with direct access to the airport’s 7,800-foot runway, which is the longest runway in the state.

The Benedum Airport Authority is pleased our terminal and aerospace park project are moving forward. We appreciate the FAA and the Army Corps of Engineers for their due diligence, and we are excited for this major expansion and the benefit it will bring to West Virginia. We appreciate the Senator’s support for the North Central WV Airport and his efforts to keep our momentum going. When we work together as a team, all of West Virginia wins. Richard B. Rock, Airport Director, North Central West Virginia Regional Airport.

The release states that development of the AeroTechPark is estimated to create more than 1,000 jobs and double the annual economic impact of the airport to over $2 billion. In October 2020, Senator Manchin wrote to the FAA urging them to quickly respond to North Central Regional Airport’s application for an EA.