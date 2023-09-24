BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito hosted one of her four Academy Days at Bridgeport High School Sunday for West Virginia students interested in learning more about admissions to the U.S. Service Academies and ROTC scholarships.

Members of Senator Capito’s staff are made available at each event to provide information on academy nominations.

Admission to a service academy is a two-tiered process, starting with the candidate applying through the Academy directly. There are five service academies that offer appointments to highly qualified individuals who meet eligibility requirements and are the most competitive in academic performance, physical fitness, medical standards, extracurricular involvement, leadership traits, motivation and aptitude for military service.

“We also want to make sure that our military, particularly at the leadership level, but everywhere, is the most technologically savvy, that has the best equipment, it’s the smartest, brightest and the other thing that this offers to you is not only a great education and a career in the military, but afterward, the networking that goes on. You can really be set up for life, if you have a great educational experience at one of these academies,” Senator Capito said.

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to any and all service academies they have a sincere interest in. Capito also said that the academies provide great education and opportunities not just from a military standpoint but also from a leadership standpoint

“For the Air Force Academy, as well as any other academy, we offer a tuition-free, free, with a stipend of about $1000 a month. We offer one of the top tier education programs. Service academies are ranked in the top five colleges across America all while providing cadets and applicants the opportunities to serve their country while getting a plethora of benefits,” Connor Hoback, Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force Academy, said.

During each event, admissions representatives from each of the U.S. Service Academies are on-site to answer questions students and parents may have. Senator Capito said that the academies provide a great education and opportunity, not just from a military standpoint but also from a leadership standpoint.