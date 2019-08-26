Senator Manchin speaks with VA Secretary and Director of Clarksburg VA about suspicious deaths

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced on Monday that he has spoken with the Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie and Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center Director Dr. Glenn Snider to discuss the ongoing investigation into the suspicious deaths being investigated at the Clarksburg VA.

One suspicious death has been confirmed to be homicide, according to a claim filed by the veteran’s family, and 9-10 other patients are alleged to have died at the VA under similar circumstances.

Below is the statement Senator Manchin released on Monday.

“Today I made sure to talk to Secretary Wilkie and Dr. Snider to make sure that their investigation into these deaths is accurate and thorough. I was also assured by both Secretary Wilkie and Dr. Snider that the person of interest is no longer in any contact with Veterans at the VA facility. These crimes shock the conscience and I’m still appalled they were not only committed but that our Veterans, who have sacrificed so much for our country, were the victims. As a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee I will do everything in my power to investigate these accusations and get to the bottom of what happened. These families and loved ones deserve answers as soon as possible and I will make sure they get them.”

When asked for comment, the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of the Inspector General said that per its policy, the “OIG has no comment as to whether there is or is not an investigation.”

