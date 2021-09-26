Senator Shelley Moore Capito hosts Academy Days for West Virginia students

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito hosted one of her four Academy Days at Bridgeport High School for West Virginia students interested in learning more about admissions to the U.S. Service Academies and ROTC scholarships.

ROTC Cadets speak to future cadets

Members of Senator Capito’s staff will be available at each event to provide information on academy nominations. Admission to a service academy is a two-tiered process. First, the candidate must apply through the Academy directly. There are five service academies that offer appointments to highly qualified individuals who meet eligibility requirements and are the most competitive in academic performance, physical fitness, medical standards, extracurricular involvement, leadership traits, motivation and aptitude for military service.

“The Military Will take every, every bit of you that you’re willing to give it. It’s, it is a challenge. And we want the best and brightest four our military services,” said Emily Riter, 2LT Gold Bar Diversity Recruiter for the Indiana, Ohio, and West Virginia Region. “We also like diversity, and that diverse perspective, and that diverse thought. It is what makes our military so great. So, making sure that you are a well-rounded student, a well-rounded person in general, and making sure you’re bringing everything you can to the military.”

During each event, admissions representatives from each of the U.S. Service Academies will be on site to answer questions student and parents may have.

“It is really exciting to see the next generation of kids. You know, I am only a couple of years older than some of these people. But it really interesting to see people with the same passion. It gives me hope and everything for the future,” said Olivia Groves, a ROTC Cadet.

Capito hosts fall academy days

Applicants are encouraged to apply early to any and all service academies that they have a sincere interest in.

“I am thrilled you have taken the step and have attended one of my Academy Days events. Each year I have the honor of nominating young West Virginian’s just like you for admissions to our nations prestigious service academy, and it is an honor I always look forward to. I hope this event will be a change for you to learn, network, and please ask questions,” Capito said. “Attending a service academy is a valuable opportunity for many reasons and it will help open countless doors throughout your future. West Virginia has one of the highest rates of military service in the nation. Especially among young enlistees. We also have a large veterans population, a tribute to the patriotism our great state has always been known for.”

Captio also states that the academies provide a great education and opportunities not just from a military standpoint but also from a leadership standpoint. She also states that the academies can have a major impact on the trajectory of a young person’s life.